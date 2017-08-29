Pardoned Sheriff, Arpiao could run for Senate

by Adedotun Michael

Controversial and pardoned former Arizona sheriff, Joe Arpaio who was controversially pardoned by US President Donald Trump after being convicted by a judge for illegal profiling of immigrants has reportedly expressed interest in running for Senate .

According to the Washington Examiner, the 85-year old longtime sheriff of Maricopa County, said he could challenge Republican Senator Jeff Flake for his seat in 2018. “I could run for mayor, I could run for legislator, I could run for Senate,” he said.

Arpaio who prides himself as the country’s toughest sheriff and awaited sentence before his pardon – said his contemplated desire is predicated on numerous request from people asking him to challenge Flake, who is a perpetual critic of Trump.

Arpaio’s pardon appalled critics, warning it would only serve to divide a country still languishing in the effect of Trump’s controversial remarks on racial unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia a fortnight ago. Nevertheless, Trump insisted the former sheriff “kept Arizona safe .”

Speaking with the Examiner, Arpaio, said, “All I’m saying is the door is open and we’ll see what happens, he told the Examiner. I’ve got support. I know what support I have .”

However, Flake, bordered by President Trump’s antics, wrote a candid book earlier this year in which he frankly warned that Trump is betraying conservative principles , and showing “affection for authoritarians and strongmen.”