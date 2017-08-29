The YNaija Tracklist: Strike: FG, ASUU meet today to decide on offers | Military feeding Buhari with wrong information on Boko Haram – Rep | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
I’m not a deserter…address issues I raised against the IG | Misau replies Police – YNaija
Strike: FG, ASUU meet today to decide on offers – YNaija
Military feeding Buhari with wrong information on Boko Haram – Rep – YNaija
Nigerians did not feel impact of FG’s 2016 capital projects spending – Reps – YNaija
Boko Haram: How we survived on leaves and weeds | Escapee narrates – YNaija
Schools admitted candidates who didn’t sit for UTME —JAMB – Punch
Owerri Market Demolition: It Was A Joint Operation — Army PRO – Vanguard
Lawmaker, others injured as governor’s, senator’s supporters clash – The Nation
Flood: Ortom urges FG to release ecological fund – Daily Trust
North Korea fires missile over Japan – BBC
