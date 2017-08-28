“This fiasco of a man” “The monster” | Twitter reveals horrific atrocities committed by Joe Arpaio, the man Trump pardoned

Last week Friday, President Trump granted his first presidential pardon to Joe Arpaio, former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona. This ranks as one of the many controversial moves Trump has made since becoming President, and condemnation has been swift.

Media organization, Phoenix News Times shared a timeline of Joe Apaio’s exceptionally barbaric actions.

See below:

We've been covering Joe Arpaio for more than 20 years. Here's a couple of things you should know about him… 1/many — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He ran a jail that he described as a "concentration camp." https://t.co/5MNt2lxOyw — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Prisoners there died at an alarming rate, often without explanation. https://t.co/wriqDix6EA — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Prisoners there died at an alarming rate, often without explanation. https://t.co/wriqDix6EA — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

One of his jailers nearly broke the neck of a paraplegic guy who had the temerity to ask for a catheter. https://t.co/eySbTTJFph — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

One time, as a publicity stunt, he marched Latino prisoners into a segregated area with electric fencing. https://t.co/DYeyFUDhbD — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Here's a couple of other examples of what went on in his jails: https://t.co/lX0xV7dyNg — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He ran an ongoing "mugshot of the day" contest on the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website. https://t.co/n9hyv0u6Xd — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He arrested New Times reporters for covering him. We won a $3.75 million settlement for that one. https://t.co/tB97Xtg5ig — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

But he somehow found time and money to send a deputy to Hawaii to look for Barack Obama's birth certificate. https://t.co/lVX595OVmX — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

In 2013, a federal judge confirmed what literally everyone in Phoenix knew: he'd been racially profiling Latinos. https://t.co/2uYZLMdnwt — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

So naturally, he hired a PI to investigate the judge and his wife. https://t.co/e7Nf01R7vn — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He also kept on profiling people, which is why he got charged with contempt of court (and was found to be guilty AF) https://t.co/PycurAtivk — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He also tried to destroy some of the hard drives containing material that was supposed to be turned over the court. https://t.co/XKgR3SDWXd — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

By 2015, his fondness for racial profiling had cost the county more $44 million. On top of, you know, ruining lives. https://t.co/zlLg6kCsUf — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He also paid millions to settle lawsuits like this one, where deputies stood by as an inmate was brutally beaten. https://t.co/WppUM1vPOs — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Because this is the Old West or something, he had a "Sheriff's Posse." One member got arrested on child porn charges https://t.co/FJosPbsdke — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

His office was responsible for countless fiascos like this botched SWAT raid, where deputies set a puppy on fire. https://t.co/Gb7MS5zare — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

So, yeah, that's who Trump just pardoned. You can read all our coverage of Arpaio over the years here: https://t.co/7JkmOEVPWW — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Reactions:

Read this thread and the only conclusion you can draw is the pardon of Arpaio is one of Trump's most horrifying, unjust, indefensible acts. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 26, 2017

from what I read (unverified by me) his accepting the pardon is an implicit admission of guilt, which can be used against him in civil suits — Mx Patrick J Spoonie (@pjbf1979) August 26, 2017

It's true. I'm an attorney. Acceptance of a pardon is an admission of guilt. If it's a felony, Sheriff Joe won't be voting anymore. — Lemer Bevan (@BrownLemur2) August 26, 2017

Thank you @jjmacnab for explaining the larger movement Arpaio is part & parcel of so well. Disturbing is an understatement. Thread: https://t.co/5w0W1wWiTS — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 26, 2017

All you need to know about the monster pardoned by our president @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/PDgopSObyL — Rida Lyammouri (@rmaghrebi) August 26, 2017

Chilling thread. This fiasco of a man is now pardoned. Courtesy of your #KlanPresident https://t.co/tPHg0uTfnM — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 26, 2017

Joe Arpaio literally tortured pre-trial detainees with extreme heat and humiliation tactics because they were Latino https://t.co/d7ZQBGGXOC — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 26, 2017

You have to read this thread. On who Arpaio was, and what he did. https://t.co/YL5EScuWXq — ProPublica (@ProPublica) August 26, 2017

.@POTUS's pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law https://t.co/2FckGtwQ2m — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 26, 2017

Joe Arpaio illegally targeted and terrorized Latino families. Our community voted him out of power. Donald Trump can't change that. pic.twitter.com/WZXjmXd76G — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) August 26, 2017

Preach!