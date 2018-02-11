[The Film Blog] Because we need another movie about women being pressured to marry, the “Bound” Trailer is Here

Wave your hands in the air if you understand sarcasm. Now watch the trailer for Bound below and roll your eyes. And if you can’t roll your eyes then it’s a shame, because this brief, singular exercise is the only human reaction that I’m deeming appropriate. Where’s that eye-rolling gif when you need one? At this point, we might just be on the verge of experiencing an epidemic in Nollywood, a shift towards a monoculture where films are heavy on marriage and commentary.

Bound is the upcoming film from Lilian Afegbai and directed by Frank Rajah, and it stars award-winning actress Rita Dominic who plays 35-year-old Chinenye, a beautiful career woman who becomes the object of ridicule from her friends and family because she’s still unmarried. Oh my God. This is so familiar. Afegbai and Rajah are putting Dominic in a film to play herself? The disrespect. Or is it just me?

From the trailer it seems the film’s real star will be Rita Dominic’s braid wig, the thing just barges its way onto each scene and refuses to let go of our attention. If only the rest of the film will be half as interesting as that thing.

But hold on. The trailer hints at something interesting about Chinenye’s life. She remains indecisive about committing to marriage; her love interest Elochukwu (Enyinna Nwigwe) has proposed before and she hasn’t said yes. So what the hell is going on? Turns out that they are following Chinenye from her village, meaning she’s spiritually bound and incapable of committing to herself or anyone for that matter. Towards the end of the trailer, some incantations are recited and a chicken is maliciously flung into a river. A whole chicken. And who is responsible for Chinenye’s commitment phobia? I guess we’ll know on March 16, when the film opens in cinemas.

Watch the trailer here.