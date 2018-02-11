[The Church Blog] Pastor Adeboye to host interdenominational Prayer for Nigeria

It’s a fact, one that we all can attest to; that Nigeria is in dire need of some sort of intervention. The increase in violence and all forms of inhumanity that have taken expression in the past few weeks further validate it.

Pastor Adeboye, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide has, therefore, laid down the gauntlet; calling on all Christians across all denominations in the country to unite in prayer over Nigeria. It’s time for us to lay down our various denominational preferences to follow and unite in prayer. Since God’s ultimate goal is the unification of the body, we should not allow our various denominations to hinder us from teaming up; as Christians.

Whilst many might argue that prayer wouldn’t solve our problems as a nation and rightly so, our disposition to prayer as Christians, is different. We know that in the place of prayer, God reveals to us and directs our path on the course to true transformation. Most importantly, we are confident of the fact that God hears our prayers.

The prayer will hold on Tuesday, 13th of February 2018 by 10:00 am at the Old Arena, Redemption Camp, Km 46 Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

Although it would last for just a few hours, we are sure it would be a massive investment in the future of this country.

And after our prayers, we will head out en masse to register for our PVCs too. Amen?