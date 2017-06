You already know we are absolutely watching this. Sola is all over the place, exactly as we want to be. Chinwetalu Agu isn’t far away.

And then we see cameos by media icons Betty and Soni Irabor.

The film, Witness Box is directed by Lukman Abdulrahman. Sadly we have no date for the premiere, which is pretty weird.

Like too weird. What is this – 2009?