First Photos: Uti Nwachukwu, Shade Ladipo, Ashionye Raccah, others turn out for the premiere of ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’

Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun, Shade Ladipo, Ashionye Raccah and Latasha Ngwube were some of the celebrities who turned out for the premiere of ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ today Sunday, 14 October, 2018 at the IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

Directed and Produced by Tope Oshin, the film takes the audience through the emotional journey of two families forced to confront ‘taboo’ issues and navigate their realities in the society, with an in-depth look at violence, discrimination, and the many struggles faced by persons of non-heteronormative sexual orientation.

‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ which is Executive Produced by Olumide Makanjuola and The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), stars Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Katherine Obiang, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Francis Sule, Temidayo Akinboro and Omotunde ‘Lolo’ Adebowale-David.

 

‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ will be available exclusively on www.myfilmhouse.ng from 14 October, 2018.

You can watch the trailer here: 

 

Find photos below:

 

 

