We need more relationships like Drake has with LeBron James [WATCH]

It has been a pretty sweet year for rap artist Drake, as he enjoys massive success for his latest album Scorpion. He has enjoyed numerous success following the release of his eight studio album. The album hit number one on bill board 200 charts (making it eight of eight albums that has made it to number one), and breaks streaming record becoming the first album to get over a billion streams in its first week of release.

Yesterday, Drake had a sold out concert in staples center LA, home to NBA team; the LA Lakers, and surprise, surprise, a certain Laker made a guest appearance.

During yesterday’s concert, after giving a brief speech, Drake brought out Travis Scott, to perform their hit song, sicko mode. The LA fans were then treated to a pleasant surprise, as the newly signed Laker, LeBron James appeared on stage, performing alongside both rappers. This was a pleasant sight to both music and sport fans as natives of LA blew the roof off as LeBron came on stage.

Drake has a history of collaborating with sport stars. He was a huge supporter of McGregor, for the McGregor/Khabib fight. He is known to have a tight relationship with former Toronto Raptor all-star Demar Derozan, GSW all-stars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, and of course Laker all-star LeBron James, among others.

But the relationship between Drake and LeBron seems like more than just a casual relationship. Just last week, Drake made an appearance in LeBron’s HBO show, The Shop, where he talked about a lot, including his son, and his beef with Pusha T, and with LeBron’s move to LA, we could be seeing more from the pair in future.

