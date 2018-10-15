Infinix Mobility gets a new and improved market share in retail volume

According to Euromonitor International August report based on Mobile phones in Nigeria, Transsion Holdings holds the top position with the highest brand market share in the Nigerian mobile phone industry as at the end of August 2018. This is as a result of the brand’s well-established repertoire, a large consumer base, overall product functionality, strong affiliation with e-commerce platforms and ease of access to readily purchase their products.

One of Africa’s leading smartphone makers, Infinix Mobility has had quite a stellar year churning out impeccable devices such as the Hot S3X, “Beyond Intelligent” Note 5, “Intelligent creator” Note 5 stylus amongst others and, this has reflected on the brand’s retail market share raising up to 8.5 percent higher than that of Samsung which stands at 7.6 percent which is genuinely commendable for Infinix.

This growth in retail market share within Nigeria for Infinix Mobility can be attributed to the brand’s extensive understanding of the terrain it operates in. The smartphone brand’s vision is to become the most popular and fashionable smartphone brand in emerging markets, seeing the Nigerian smartphone consumer market as a mixed and emerging market – It is no surprise to see Infinix growing exponentially as a highly industrious brand within the Nigerian mobile phone space.

With reference to the report, the penetration rate of smartphones in Nigeria is expected to increase based on the early and successful passage of the Telecommunication Critical Infrastructure Bill by Nigeria’s legislature and is expected to boost internet usage in Nigeria which is currently at 47 percent of the population in 2018.

Competitive pricing among internet service providers is expected to drive growth due to affordable internet availability. Also, population is also stipulated to increase over the course of the next 5 years up to around 210 million people which guarantees prospective purchasing power for the mobile phone industry even though the report suggests a decline in mobile phone sales from 2018 – 2023.

Transsion Holdings is king in the Nigerian mobile phone industry

The Chinese conglomerate, Transsion Holdings has remained a dominant force within the Nigerian mobile phone industry with a retail market share of 75.2 percent taking an increase from 73 percent in 2017. Their continuous success is as a fact of the brand’s carving a niche for itself by creating a variety of smartphones to meet the needs of the diverse income segments of the growing population.

Will new entrants stake any claim to the top of the ladder?

The Nigerian mobile phone consumer market has a clearly defined leader. However, with new entrants like TAMBO Mobile announcing their arrival into the market by launching a new set of devices in Q3 2018, questions would arise as to how long Infinix Mobility and Transsion Holdings Ltd would continually occupy the top spot within the Nigerian mobile phone industry.

Time would be the ultimate sculptor to whatever shape this future scenario takes.