Five more states join suit challenging naira redesign policy of CBN

The lawsuit against CBN’s redesign of the naira has expanded to include five additional states.

These are the states of Kano, Niger, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Abia.

When the lawsuits were merged earlier on Wednesday, Rivers state joined in. The latest additions bring the total number of states joining the lawsuit to 16.

Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara filed the challenge in the supreme court to prevent the federal government from enforcing the end of legal tender status for the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.

Once the three states filed an ex parte application with the Supreme Court on February 8, the CBN was prevented from enforcing the deadline.

After then, additional states began approaching the supreme court to become parties to the lawsuit.

It was then joined by the states of Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos, and Sokoto as co-plaintiffs and the states of Edo and Bayelsa as defendants in the action brought against the AGF.

On Wednesday, Rivers’ attorney Emmanuel Ukala requested that the court allow the state’s separate lawsuit to be merged with the lawsuits of other plaintiffs.

A seven-person panel of the supreme court granted the application.

The states are contending that the execution of the policy has put Nigerians through unimaginable misery.

The court is still in session to hear all the motions brought by the states.