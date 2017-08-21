Fulani herdsmen threaten to sue Fayose over comments on Buhari

Fulani Herdsmen, through the National Coordinator of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBA), Alhaji Garus Gololo Monday in Makurdi, threatened to institute legal action against the governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, for making negative comments on President Mohammed Buhari’s ill-health.

Summary:

Tender an unreserved apology to all Nigerians and Buhari, otherwise, Fulani herdsmen would take legal action against him.

Antecedent:

“I said that the President at a point before these recent visits was incapacitated and has been on a life support. I stand by it. I stand by it. I have no regrets for that statement.”

that the President at a point before these recent visits was incapacitated and has been on a life support. I stand by it. I stand by it. I have no regrets for that statement.” “We need a president that is hale and hearty. If our president doesn’t want to go, let him become the minister of foreign affairs in London. These are statements of fact.”

Highlights of his Gololo’s speech:

Fayose should apologise for mocking Buhari and making unprofessional comments.

Fayose declared himself President when Buhari is still alive.

Buhari is back, it is high time Fayose apologised or legal action will be taken.

The coordinator welcomed the President back home and reminded him of the need to be focused on the fight against corruption and securing Nigeria from those he described as enemies of progress.