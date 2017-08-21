[The Church Blog] After 35 years, the Oyedepos remain the love that keeps on loving

Bishop David and Faith Oyedepo, Founders and lead Pastors at Living Faith Church International popularly called Winners Chapel celebrate their 35th Wedding anniversary today, 21st August 2017. Not only have they modeled successful leadership in the Christian space, they have also modeled a successful marriage and parenthood for several others. And yes, we believe that beautiful, love filled marriages still exist.

Peep this throwback picture of the awesome couple

The couple met at a motor park and she was a student of the then University of Ife (Obafemi Awolowo University) while he was a student at Kwara Polytechnic. (Note to the brothers who are afraid to shoot their shot). Like any marriage, theirs have also been marked by many ups, down, and lows but the beauty of their togetherness, strength, love that keeps them together is such an inspiration.

These tweets from the both of them confirm that:

Happy 35th Wedding Anniversary to my Heaven-sent Wife, Faith Abiola Oyedepo.

It gets sweeter by the day!@FaithOyedepo pic.twitter.com/ytw1siBcMz — David Oyedepo Min. (@DavidOyedepoMin) August 21, 2017

My Husband,

Many years of love and laughter & it still only gets better each day. Happy 35th Wedding Anniversary.@DavidOyedepoMin pic.twitter.com/lHxOkOLmCr — Faith Abiola Oyedepo (@FaithOyedepo) August 21, 2017

Their marriage is blessed with 4 children several grandchildren and millions of proteges all over the world.

Happy 35th Anniversary Papa and Mama Oyedepo.

We appreciate the gift that you are to Church Culture within and outside Africa.