Entertainment Roundup: Johnny Drille to hold first ever live show, Lady Gaga talks about mental health in emotional letter | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Johnny Drille to hold first ever live show

Mavin Records singer, Johnny Drille is having his first ever live show and has chosen to make it relatively free.

Tagged ‘Johnny’s Room’, the event will take place October 14 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“I’ve not been this excited in a long time,” the Mavin Records singer said as he announced that fans can pay as low as N500 and N1000 to gain entry.

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, XXXTentacion win at AMAs 2018

Swift won Tour of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop/Rock Album for “Reputation” and Favorite Female Artist in the Pop/Rock genre, breaking the record for most wins by a female artist. See the complete list of winners here.

Westlife confirm reunion tour and new music

Pop band Westlife has confirmed a new tour and new music, their first in eight years. They confirmed this in a video which shows Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne all turn up individually to sit on stools.

But one of them is missing.

Rumours of a reunion have regularly been attached to the band – which used to also include Brian McFadden – but Shane confirmed earlier in 2018 that if they were to return to the music scene it would be without Brian.

“I haven’t seen Brian in 10 years. We’ve just lost touch, it’s like going to school with somebody and then not speaking,” he said.

“I wouldn’t speak to him to reminisce. We all had a good relationship with Brian then he just left the band very early on and I don’t think we would ever reunite with him.”

“I honestly see Westlife as being four people now – the four people who started and finished Westlife are what I consider the band,” he said, according to Metro UK.

Lady Gaga is speaking out about mental health in the hopes of starting a “new movement”

Gaga pays homage to Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, who took their own lives, by reminding readers, “They are all sons or daughters, friends or colleagues, valued members of families and communities.”

She continues, “Suicide is the most extreme and visible symptom of the larger mental health emergency we are so far failing to adequately address. Stigma, fear and lack of understanding compound the suffering of those affected and prevent the bold action that is so desperately needed and so long overdue.”

“Yet despite the universality of the issue, we struggle to talk about it openly or to offer adequate care or resources,” the op-ed published to The Guardian on Tuesday reads.