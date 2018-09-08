Gbolabo emerges winner of Knorr Taste Quest Season 5, goes home with ₦5million and a brand new car

Unilever seasoning brand, Knorr in partnership with LG Electronics, Chevrolet and Shoprite capped off the 5th Season of Knorr Taste Quest – a reality TV cooking show with Gbolabo Adebakin emerging the winner amongst the five finalists that competed for the ultimate mouth-watering prize.

Gbolabo’s terrific cooking skills earned him a ₦5million cash prize, brand new Chevrolet car, one-year supply of Knorr, Shoprite vouchers, LG refrigerator, gas cooker and microwave oven, after an explosive finale judged by Celebrity Chefs, Dr. Robert and Chef Fregz, along with Knorr Brand Ambassador, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The first runner up, Busuyi Komolafe got a ₦1.5million cash prize, one-year supply of Knorr and LG gas cooker. Dasola Abaniwonda, the second runner up, received a cheque of ₦750,000, one-year supply of Knorr and LG gas cooker.

Speaking after the announcement, Gbolabo described the finale as the biggest moment in his life, saying, “I want to thank Knorr for the amazing opportunity and great learning experience. The judges have been amazing, and the other contestants were fantastic people to compete against. I can’t thank Knorr enough for this valuable opportunity. Beyond the prizes, the knowledge and experience I have gained in the Knorr Taste Quest kitchen is immeasurable and will enable me make the most out of my passion for cooking.”

The prizes were presented by the Marketing Director, Foods, Unilever Ghana and Nigeria, Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe, and representatives of the Sponsors; Mr. Gaurav Kaul, General Manager Koncept Autocentre and Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Marketing LG West Africa Operations.

Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe had this to say: “As a brand, Knorr has consistently focused on improving the lives of Nigerians by empowering youth through the Knorr Taste Quest TV Show. We are glad that the fifth edition was a success and we look forward to building on this to support more talents in the future.”

Discussing the importance of the cooking show, the Marketing Manager Savoury, Unilever Ghana and Nigeria, Nnenna Osi-Anugwa, stated that “It is a wonderful day for the winners of Knorr Taste Quest 5. I am quite sure that they have had such a great learning experience over the course of the show. Knorr remains committed to supporting the creativity and culinary prowess of Nigerians and we promise to bring an even more exciting and educative show next year.”

Knorr, Nigeria’s top food seasoning brand, aims at constantly improving lives by helping people create great-tasting dishes always, and through initiatives like the Knorr Taste Quest Competition.