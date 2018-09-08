The Late 5: Fayose drops Presidential ambition over ‘rigged’ Ekiti election, Dalung wants State of Emergency declared in 4 states | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose has dropped out of the race for the presidency in 2019, as a mark of sympathy and concern for his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka who lost in the last gubernatorial election in the state.

The outgoing chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) made this known on Saturday, when he received two presidential aspirants of the PDP; Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and former Minister, Kabir Turaki Taminu, who were in the state to lobby him and delegates of the party in the state ahead of the PDP Presidential primaries in October.

“I dropped the presidential ambition because of the stolen mandate freely given to my deputy. As a good leader, I cannot abandon my loyal deputy whose mandate was stolen by the APC and be pursuing another ambition,” he said.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, walloped the Pirates of Seychelles 3-0 at the Stade Linite Stadium in Matchday 2 of the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Goals for Nigeria were scored by Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo to seal the comfortable win and the maximum three points from the encounter.

The Super Eagles will play their next game against Libya on October 10th.

Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has condemned the renewed killings in parts of his home state, Plateau in the past few days and called for a declaration of State of Emergency in the state, as well as other troubled states in the country to check the persistent killings.

Dalung who said this on Friday, while speaking with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, identified lack of strong and dedicated leadership at both local and state levels as the main factor responsible for the inability of the combined efforts of the security personnel to check the killings in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other troubled states.

“It has therefore become imperative for the federal government to declare state of emergency in Plateau and other troubled states across the country so as to put a stop to the killings,’’ he said.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has on Saturday, expressed interest in representing the constituents of Kwara South Senatorial District at the Senate in the forthcoming general elections.

Ahmed, who announced this via his Twitter handle, shared of photos of the nomination form he picked from the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the senatorial primary election.

“In response to calls by my people and in keeping with my strong desire to upscale the excellent work we have done in all three zones of the state, through effective, purposeful representation, I have picked up the PDP nomination form for Kwara South Senatorial District.”

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has ordered the immediate disbandment of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood in disclosing this on Friday, said that all personnel of the squad have been deployed to other departments/formations of the Force adding that senior officers attached to the erstwhile STS who were linked with the search of Chief Edwin Clark’s residence were undergoing strict disciplinary action.

The Police image maker, further said that tactical operations and statutory core police duties that the dissolved STS were charged with have been collapsed and their duties would be carried out by other operational, investigative and response units of the Force.

And stories from around the world:

Yemen peace talks collapsed on Saturday after three days of waiting for the Houthi movement delegation, but the United Nations envoy vowed to press ahead with diplomacy. (Reuters)

North Korea began celebrating its 70th birthday Saturday with a showcase of its achievements — without a missile in sight. (AFP)

Egypt has delivered verdicts for more than 700 people over a pro-Muslim Brotherhood sit-in after President Mohammed Morsi was ousted in 2013. (BBC)

The two leading groups in Iraq’s parliament have demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi over the unrest in the southern city of Basra, where a recent escalation in violence during protests over public services has seen at least 12 deaths, the Iranian consulate torched and its airport hit by rockets. (Reuters)

