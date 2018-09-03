Get ready for another visit to Wakanda because ‘Black Panther’ is coming to Netflix this September!

Is there anyone on the planet who is yet to see Black Panther? I won’t be surprised though. It took me a long time to see Titanic, but then moviegoing wasn’t yet a popular thing in Nigeria. Every month or so, streaming megalith Netflix tries to furnish its library with more content and programming. And September is exceptionally packed, from classic blockbusters to brand new TV shows. Even crowd favourite Bojack Horseman returns for a new season.

But it is Marvel’s Black Panther that is making the news, an opportunity for lovers of the movie to relive the Wakanda experience and also for those who are yet to see it. Available for streaming on September 4, we are all living witnesses to the giant strides Black Panther made, a chain reaction of breaking records and a cultural catalyst in uniting black people across the world.

And interestingly, we are just finding out that Marvel originally wanted Wakandans to have a British accent. Like, WHAT??? Chadwick Boseman spilled this tea recently in an interview on THR’s Awards Chatter Podcast, saying he fought that decision until Marvel succumbed. “They felt it was maybe too much for an audience to take. I felt the exact opposite – like, if I speak with a British accent, what’s gonna happen when I go home? It felt to me like a deal breaker. I was like no, this is such an important factor that if we lose this right now, what else are we gonna throw away for the sake of making people feel comfortable?”

A sensible man, Chadwick Boseman. So guys, knock yourselves out as Black Panther streams on Netflix tomorrow.