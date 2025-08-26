Get To know Simi Kunle-Oni: A Gen Z Writer, Social Media Associate and Photographer

If you are conversant with Instagram, Twitter, Zikoko or Ayra Starr, then you have definitely seen an article or a picture taken by Simi Kunle-Oni.

Simi Kunle Oni is Gen Z writer, Photographer and Social Media Associate born on the 23rd of October, 1999, is a blooming Writer, and currently a social media associate and Photographer for the Mavins Record Label.

Simi’s career started on Instagram and Twitter in 2018, where she was writing and creating content uploaded on her instagram, which gave her writing career a boost and soon after gave her the opportunity to write for platforms like Zikoko.

Simi has received attention and praise from people in the entertainment space, especially now with her role as a social media associate at Mavins, and a photographer and videographer for Ayra Starr in recent times.

A lot of the pictures and videos of the singer that have gone viral from her performances at the Coldplay concerts at Wembley were taken by Simi Kunle-Oni. Her writings have also gone viral on Twitter several times, with her being known for her soul rendering articles and poems. Simi is also a published author.

She is also behind other BTS content for other Mavin artists, like Ladipoe and has worked as the videographer for other Mavin related content. With 77k followers on instagram, Simi is on her way to becoming a successful photographer and an even more renowned writer.