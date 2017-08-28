Governor Fayose, Mayweather/McGregor, JAMB | Here are last week’s winners and losers

From the world of sports to entertainment to politics and to Nigeria’s villa of rodents, here are last week’s winners and losers:

WINNERS

Floyd Mayweather

The 40-year-old champion walked out of retirement to take on newcomer, Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. At the 65th second of the 10th round, Mayweather sealed a record of 50-0 wins without a loss or draw surpassing heavyweight champion, Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record.

The fight was watched across 200 countries of the world and when asked if he would ever be in the ring again, Mayweather said, “This was my last night, tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with”. Although pundits believe he was at risk of losing that fight, Mayweather left the ring richer and more accomplished.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

The senator received the news of his proposed recall with measured silence. While his constituents bragged about how they would kick out of the upper chamber, he shared a photo of himself with his mum while he praised her. No care in the world!

It didn’t take too long before the erstwhile aggrieved constituents returned apologising for wrongly accusing Senator Murray-Bruce of neglecting his duties towards the constituency. They admitted to not getting their facts right and immediately switched extolling the virtues of the senator.

We’ll never know what triggered the sudden change of mind and agenda but Senator Murray-Bruce wins still.

Conor McGregor

Although he lost “The Money Fight”, we can argue that he’s won millions in dollars and now has an enviable reputation that’s soared higher than expectations.

The Irish mixed martial fighter began to take in the hits from the 3rd round but ultimately believed he could fought on beyond the 10th round when the game was halted.

You have to give him credits for his confidence and brazenness all through considering it was his first professional outing. And if you think he’s a loser, then argue with is $30 million cheque.

LOSERS

Donald Trump

In the same week he gave a damaging speech that got Americans even more worried for the fate of their country at the Phoenix Rally, President Donald Trump trampled on the rule of law by granting the first presidential pardon in his administration to Joe Arpaio.

The decision to free the former sheriff of Maricopa County in Arizona attracted national backlash with Senator John McCain stating that, “The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

Joe Arpaio who built a jail he called a ‘concentration camp’ for suspected, undocumented immigrants and other offenders and made them wear pink underwear has been a fervent Trump supporter.

The Presidency

Hmmm! How does one effectively explain that rats gained entry into and infested the office of the Nigerian president while he was away on medical vacation? Well, President Buhari’s media aides sold the tale of rats to Nigerians and left everyone amused by the sheer idiocy that characterised the story.

They finished off with news that the renovation of the rodent-invested office unit will take three months and Julius Berger was contracted to do the job. Are you not thoroughly ashamed of your country?

Governor Ayo Fayose

Months and months of Fayose’s bragging and vitriol-spewing finally came to an end when President Buhari arrived the country contrary to his assertions and prophecies.

Scaredy cat-Fayose would not even attend the meeting the president had with the 36 governors. He claimed he had to be at his own coronation ceremony which he perceived as more important than the meeting with the president but we think he lied. He was just too ashamed to sit before a man he had spoken ill against to score cheap political points.

JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) proved itself unworthy of continued existence last week when it announced that it had dropped university admission cut-off mark to 120. A miserable 120.

Like the education sector is not already in ruins, the agency is now making conscious, determined efforts to see to its absolute end. But hey, JAMB says the point of the new low cut-off mark is to prevent Nigerian students from going abroad to study. Fair point, you say?