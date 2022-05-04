Governor Kayode Fayemi declares for presidency

The Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi Wednesday, officially declared his intention to run for President.

The Governor will be joining seven other aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who have declared their intentions to run for the same position.

The major highlight of today’s event is unveiling his agenda which he has themed, “Unveiling my Agenda for Nigeria.”

He says, “I am convinced that my declaration is one which will find favour with All Progressives Congress members.”

“Let us together revive hope,” he says.

Below is the speech in full.