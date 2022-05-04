ASUU: Ministry receives re-negotiation report, NAAT declares indefinite strike; Pastor auctions heaven for ₦310,000 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

CAN disowns pastor auctioning heaven’s ‘ticket’ for ₦310,000

The Chairman of the Kaduna chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, has disowned a supposed man of God, Ade Abraham, who is selling heaven to his congregation for ₦310,000 each.

In a statement Tuesday, in Kaduna, Hayab noted, “Though Abraham’s offer of a ticket to heaven is cheaper than the ransom Kaduna bandits ask their victims; sadly, CAN has not found anyone that knows the location of the church or established a church in Kaduna town with that name.”

The first edition of the Nigerian Secondary School Flag Football League (NSSFFL) will begin in Lagos tomorrow, May 5, with over 900 athletes from 20 male and 20 female teams in attendance.

The Games, which will end on June 17, will run three days a week at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Speaking in Lagos Tuesday, the founder of the Nigerian America Football Association (NAFA), Babajide Akeredolu, stated that the maiden edition is being organised in partnership with the Lagos government.

The Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management of NCC, Adeleke Adewolu, at the Village Square Dialogue held at the Centenary Hall, Abeokuta, Ogun, urged Nigerians to consider the benefit of linking their Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards to their National Identification Number (NIN) for the safety of their online transactions and services rather than the inconveniences of banning them from making calls.

The NCC commissioner added that the telecommunications service operators and NCC were happy about the SIM registration link to NIN, saying that it would secure telecommunication industries in Nigeria and bring about socio-economic benefits to the country.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Tuesday said its investigators discovered how a suspected drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Ukatu allegedly imported 1,284 cartons of Tramadol with a market value of over ₦22 billion into the country in October 2021.

The statement reads, “Investigations reveal he’s been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.”

Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, said the committee set up by the Federal Government to re-negotiate the 2009 agreements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions have submitted its interim report to the Ministry of Education, which has already commenced work on the report.

However, hours after, public university workers under the aegis of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), said that their ongoing warning strike is now indefinite. The union said they had adopted a “No Pay, No work” stance in response to the government’s “No work, No pay policy.”

The re-negotiation of the agreements is one of the demands of the four university-based unions – ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and NAAT.

Other demands are non-deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, non-release of revitalisation funds for universities, non-payment of earned allowances for university teachers and shortfall of payment as a result of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).