Group asks Akeredolu to reverse increment in UNIMED fees

A group in Ondo, the Sunshine Liberation Front (SLF) has advised the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to abandon the recently released fee regime for students of the state-owned University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo. The management of the University while releasing new fees for the 2018/19 session increased it by 100 per cent. According to the new fee regime, students from 100l to 600l are expected to pay between N350,000 to N530,000 only, a far departure from its previous fee which ranges between N182,000 to N375,000 only.

However, SLF in a statement released by its media and publicity officer, Olugbenga Ajongbolo Tuesday, questioned the rationale behind the increment as the university is already charging the students exorbitant fees which they are having difficulty paying. According to the group, the new fees which is coming months after the State Government increased the fee structure at the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko is inhumane and needs to be reversed immediately.

This decision once again questions the commitment of government towards the provision of quality education in the country. Almost every state irrespective of the political party have embarked on several fee increments for tertiary education, fees that are beyond the reach of the common man. While these states are increasing school fees, they are finding it difficult to pay workers’ salaries.

As much as tertiary education cannot be totally free due to the resources needed to run universities, governments must not take education away from the reach of citizens. The Ondo state government should have a rethink before going ahead with this massive increment which will deny prospective admission seekers tertiary education while at the same time posing a threat to the continuous acquisition of knowledge by students in the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.