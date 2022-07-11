Gunmen attack LP Governorship candidate’s residence

Police in Osun confirmed on Monday that gunmen attacked the residence of Mr. Lasun Yusuf, Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Police spokeswoman SP Yemisi Opalola said an unspecified number of gunmen attacked Mr. Lasun’s home early Monday morning.

She said the attackers opened fire on Rasun’s building but were unable to get inside. The security personnel attached to the candidate eventually drove them out.

She added that the attack was reported at the Ilobu Police Station and the Divisional Police Officer was at the scene of the attack to assess the situation.

The LP candidate, a former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, had earlier told newsmen that gunmen attacked his residence at about 1 a.m.

He said the attack lasted for about 20 minutes and his security forces were able to repel the attack without casualties.

“At about 1 a.m., my house was attacked; the evidence is very prominent, my building is riddled with bullets.

“In the last three governorship debates we have had, I have never attacked anybody on how to govern Osun.

“Unfortunately, this attack, to my surprise lasted for about 20 minutes. We have evidence of those that actually carried out the attack.

“The police have been to my house to assess the situation and the evidence gathered had been handed over to the police,’’ he said.

