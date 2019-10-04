Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Please when we’re talking about egusi, it’s not the Yoruba egusi. Class differs — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) October 4, 2019

*In Hell* TwitterNG user: I did good on earth. I spoke good about people and always minded my business. How am I here? Satan: *Brings out file* 3 years ago, you replied “Mad jam” on a song you knew the song was trash. You also repeated this September 30th Go inside my friend. — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) October 4, 2019

When you are planning on how to spend your N1000 through out the weekend, then your bulb get burnt, prepaid also finished and your toothbrush falls inside the toilet 🥺🥺😿 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) October 4, 2019

Yesterday, girls posted pictures of their boyfriends and their side niggas didn’t throw subs or complain, yesterday was just drama free. But let 5 men post their girlfriends, at least 9 women would’ve tweeted “learning new lessons everyday”, “this man was in my dm wow” 😂😂😂 — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) October 4, 2019