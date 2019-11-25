Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Porn videos on twitter will have 2rts and 1 like but 30k views, who exactly is watching it ? 😂 — DADDY THE FATHER (@SemiloooreAkoni) November 25, 2019

Dear Kings, don’t be shy to tell a lady you are broke!!! — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) November 25, 2019

But the ultimate flex Glory Osei can ever have is if she ends the thread in number 419. Even I will be in her side. — Obum (@The_Nenye) November 25, 2019

Glory Osei thinks we’re gonna read her 100 tweet terrorist manifesto sha. — Mazi Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) November 25, 2019