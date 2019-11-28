Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Imagine a brother named Cornelius stealing your girl lmaooo!! Aruuuuuuuuuuuuuu — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) November 28, 2019

I belong to the group of humans that feel eating every part of a fruit is healthier. Lol I chew even watermelon seeds — Volqx (@volqx) November 28, 2019

I don’t have anything to say for now, because I am fuming and having a serious family meeting right now. Can you believe that someone just opened the bag of rice meant for Christmas 🤔🥺 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) November 28, 2019

They said “the way to a man’s heart is through his belly”, but an igbo man will finish your food, lock his heart with a padlock and swallow the key. That’s why they got pot bellies. Weeked people!!! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) November 28, 2019

What If i fry egg with anointing oil, will anointing break the yolk. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) November 28, 2019