Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

I miss my childhood, by this time those days my mother for don use broom measure our legs & still end up buying us over size. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) December 11, 2019

You can actually just buy and furnish your house in Lagos traffic — ebele. (@ebelee_) December 11, 2019

Found 200 naira in my jeans. What do y’all want for Christmas? — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) December 11, 2019

So what’s you men’s idea of freaky???

MMF, you won’t do.

Pegging, mba.

Make dem tie you, rara.

No spirit of adventure in you at all. O ga o. — Shepeteri Feminist + Marlian 👑👸👸 (@Marrgarritah) December 11, 2019