Here’s what Mofe Duncan said to a troll on Instagram who called him fat

In another celebrity-troll engagement on Instagram, Mofe Duncan descended on a troll who recently body-shamed him soon after he posted a picture. But while some celebrities might clapback and keep it moving, Duncan revealed his medical condition called spondylosis, which I have never heard before until now.

According to the Laser Spine Institute, one of the leading spondylosis causes is carrying excessive body weight. When individuals are obese, or even a few pounds overweight, it can have a negative impact on their spinal anatomy and make them more susceptible to degenerative spine conditions earlier in life.

Sounds scarily critical. In Duncan’s case, it’s particularly acute because he can’t shed off the fat via the gym route. And he inevitably has to eat, though now keenly conscious of his diet. And there’s the complication of his job as an actor, which is never the same in roles, often fluctuating between extremes in the context of character body size.

Online body shaming, especially done towards popular figures, has undesirably become an internet mainstay. The movie industry (Hollywood, even) is notorious for having unrealistic expectations about the bodies of actors (no idea why I’m thinking of Blake Lively’s blisteringly perfect body in The Shallows)

But you get it. And just as Duncan concluded in his post, #BeYou, #StopBodyShaming, and #FatPeopleHaveSouls.

