Here’s what Mofe Duncan said to a troll on Instagram who called him fat

In another celebrity-troll engagement on Instagram, Mofe Duncan descended on a troll who recently body-shamed him soon after he posted a picture. But while some celebrities might clapback and keep it moving, Duncan revealed his medical condition called spondylosis, which I have never heard before until now.
☆ So comments like make me realise that some people are short sighted and intrusive. Because I am a public figure, doesn’t give you the effrontery to dish out negative comments at will. Now, let me address this… for the sake of this conversation, @spendoura represents everyone who calls others fat. ☆ • Has it occurred to you that a person might have a medical condition which makes them to add weight? • Or better still a medical condition that prevents them from losing weight? • Or the person is dealing with some sort of depression and as thus comfort eating? • Or is required to add weight due to the job he or she might be involved with, in my case, character believability? • Or maybe the person just doesn’t give two tiny rat asses! ☆ I have been filming back to back since March, which makes me realise, my talent is NOT affected by my weight, neither is my personality, nor my ability to get movie roles. I have bagged major roles because I am not ripped or bearing a six pack, which I would NEVER have bagged but for my frame and mass. • I sat with a prominent Nigerian filmmaker last year, who teased me because I sustained major injuries due to excessive gyming, her words “You want to kill yourself? If all of you are looking like action figure, who is going to play the soft looking roles?”, she ended by saying “Mofe, six pack or not, I will always cast you as long as your talent is required to make the film better.” ☆ To directly answer your comment @spendoura , I suffer for acute spondylosis (google it), caused by excessive strain on ones lower back, and I have been vehemently advised to NOT do any heavy lifting for at least one year (which expired in June). “Then diet!” You might argue. To which I reply, I am currently working on a project which requires the xter to look exactly the way I look. Once the project commences, you will be tagged for validation of my claim. And lastly, I am very comfortable with myself, my blood pressure is perfect, my lifestyle is decent, and my work gives me the exercise I need. So thank you, but not thanks. ☆ • #StopBodyShaming • #FatPeopleHaveSouls • #BeConfident • #BeYou • #InnerBeautyOverOutterAppearance •
According to the Laser Spine Institute, one of the leading spondylosis causes is carrying excessive body weight. When individuals are obese, or even a few pounds overweight, it can have a negative impact on their spinal anatomy and make them more susceptible to degenerative spine conditions earlier in life.
Sounds scarily critical. In Duncan’s case, it’s particularly acute because he can’t shed off the fat via the gym route. And he inevitably has to eat, though now keenly conscious of his diet. And there’s the complication of his job as an actor, which is never the same in roles, often fluctuating between extremes in the context of character body size.
Online body shaming, especially done towards popular figures, has undesirably become an internet mainstay. The movie industry (Hollywood, even) is notorious for having unrealistic expectations about the bodies of actors (no idea why I’m thinking of Blake Lively’s blisteringly perfect body in The Shallows)
But you get it. And just as Duncan concluded in his post, #BeYou, #StopBodyShaming, and #FatPeopleHaveSouls.
