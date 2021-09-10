Here’s why aggrieved #BBNaija fans may be needing more than an apology from Boma

When M-Net decided to bring the Big Brother show to Africa, it felt as though the goal was to enrich and empower the winner of the show via the grand prizes that were made available. But, as the show evolved, it became a platform that enriched any and every contestant that simply participated.

This entertainment phenomenon peaked after the show game show was brought to Nigeria. Suddenly, the Big Brother Naija show became a platform that gave housemates enormous reach, and massive fanbase by mere participation. And so, in the past five years, young Nigerians have been clawing and scratching for the opportunity to be on the show, owing to the sheer traction the show generates.

The Big Brother Naija show is a massive personal brand booster and a short stint on the show could change the tides of one’s life forever. On the flip side, when people imagine the effects that the Big Brother show can have on one image, they seldom consider a negative side to it and a great deal of young Nigerians are keen on selling themselves on the show at the expense of certain consequences.

While there have been a few case studies on the possibility of negative publicity stemming from an appearance on the show, there has not been enough to scare many. Perhaps, this explains why Boma feeling that he could escape public scrutiny after he described a fellow housemate as a mental patient alongside hurling abuses to her family.

It is very likely that Boma considered the Big Brother show as an automatic shield from public outrage rather than the stimulant it is. He probably didn’t also think about the possibility of being a recipient of public hatred when he decided to have an affair with a married woman.

And so, following his appearance in what should naturally be a heartwarming video on PulseNigeria where he was seen dancing, dozens of fans flocked the comment section with derogatory comments Most of the followers expressed criticism as well as disgust at the video, and it would be difficult to not term this phenomenon as rare for a former housemate.

At this point, one can only hope that the hate is temporary and fans are able to look past the ex-housemate’s flaws. For now however, Boma appears to have joined the ranks of the most disliked housemates of out the Big Brother Naija house, especially if similar actions extended to Alumni Kemen and DKB is anything to consider.

