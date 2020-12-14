How to request for information using the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIAct)

“#SoroSoke generation?
You will need this as you apply pressure & demand accountability in governance. YMonitor has created a 10-step guide that can be a reference towards helping you know the process of requesting information – using the FOIAct from public institutions in Nigeria
To download a copy here.
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
