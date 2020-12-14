How to request for information using the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIAct)

“#SoroSoke generation?

Remi has been trying to get the ministry of works’ road expenses record for a while now.

Amaka this time around, “will not disappoint”, she is aware of an accountability tool that can help Remi. The Freedom of Information Act.

You will need this as you apply pressure & demand accountability in governance. YMonitor has created a 10-step guide that can be a reference towards helping you know the process of requesting information – using the FOIAct from public institutions in Nigeria

To download a copy here.