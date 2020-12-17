How Young Nigerians will spend Detty December

2020 has been an extraordinarily bad year, no need to recount. But with the arrival of the holiday season, attitudes might change a little. Detty December has been a cultural constant, the late-year, stress-relieving, fun-seeking lineup of activities around Christmas time and another opportunity for I-Just-Got-Back-Nigerians to remember their homeland.

Despite an unrelenting pandemic, and an undercurrent of police brutality protests, what will Detty December look like this year? Already, a few artistes like Wizkid have announced concerts and it feels auspicious that more will be made public. That said, young Nigerians speak about how they will spend Detty December amidst all that is happening.

Obi, 21

I know there’s coronavirus but if my favourite artist Burna decide to throws a concert, I will risk it all. I mean, this is the only thing that can make me leave my house to do anything Detty December because I’m such a germophobe. And I won’t judge others if they want to go for concerts as well.

Chuks, 19

I have a friend’s birthday thing, and then my bro is returning from Cyprus and we have spotted out fun places we will be visiting in Lagos. Detty December has to happen, no matter how small. I’m also looking at concerts but if the government bans concerts happening because of the second wave of this pandemic then I’m cancelling out those plans. Personally I want to see Tems perform live.

Peju, 25

I’m a chef so the first thing I’m thinking of is if I will get outdoor commissions. Usually, catering outdoors makes me go out and mingle with people. This month, I have supplied food for wedding, birthdays, and some small events and I hope to have same next month. I’m an introvert and that’s my excuse to be social and go out. Lol.

Joyce, 25

Detty December has never really crossed my mind before now honestly. I mean, it’s been a messy year but I guess we are all looking for ways to de-stress. I have worked hard throughout the year and there are number of shows I have missed. I’m a Netflix addict, so this is mostly going to be an indoor time for me just binging on shows. I want to go to the beach as well because I just got this bikini that fit me so well. I want to see myself wearing it.

Eben, 23

There’s a house party I will attend and it’s just for queer people. Other than that I’m not sure what else I will be doing. I only go where I’m invited. I follow this events account on Instagram, What To Do In Lagos, and I was looking at a line up of events that will be happening this December. Haven’t see anything that has caught my attention yet. Perhaps something could pop up next week.

TK

I don’t know if this makes me weird but sex is on my mind, because to me it’s an activity and many people seem to forget that it is. So lots of sex, seeing my homies at their cribs to play the new PS5 because I haven’t played it yet. I don’t have a girlfriend so thank God because I’m trying to save up for my Masters. Oh, I do have a wedding on Christmas Day so that should be fun. New Year celebrations, my homie does this small pool party with drinks and barbecue and I won’t be missing that because there will hot babes.