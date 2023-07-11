‘I am Angry Physically and Spiritually’ – Kanayo O Kanayo Raises Alarm Over Increasing BBL Trend

In a recent Instagram post, the iconic Nollywood actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo decided to tackle a hot topic: the Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

Known for his thought-provoking insights, the veteran actor expressed his deep concern and disapproval of this increasingly popular cosmetic procedure. His words were not only a reflection of anger but also a heartfelt plea for women to reconsider the potential risks involved.

Kanayo began by saying “I am angry physically and spiritually.” He then recounted a tragic story involving a young woman who suffered the consequences of the BBL procedure. According to the actor, his friend in the United States shared a distressing incident about a beautiful Christian lady who ended up in the hospital with a severe infection following the surgery.

To make matters worse, the woman’s boyfriend, who had encouraged her to undergo the procedure, visited her in the ward and fled in fear. Sadly, this young woman lost her life due to the infection.

The actor, visibly perplexed, raised a valid question, “Why would somebody subject themselves to so much pain?”

To illustrate his point, he even demonstrated the awkward walk often associated with BBL patients. Kanayo emphasized the physical and emotional toll this procedure can exact, urging women to reconsider their choices.

Taking his disapproval a step further, the actor expressed his discontent by declaring the BBL as unprofitable, drawing a parallel to secondary school relationships.

He pointed out that if husbands were truly convinced of the benefits of the procedure, they would willingly provide the financial means for their wives to undergo it. Alas, this is not the case.

The actor humorously likened BBL to teenage romances, where most relationships fizzle out before reaching the altar. It’s a sobering thought that many women who pursue these enhancements may not find lasting love and happiness as a result.

In a remarkable twist, the 61-year-old actor invoked the powers of the Igbo and Yoruba gods of thunder, Amadioha, and Sango, respectively, pledging their wrath upon any boyfriend who would attempt to convince his daughter to undergo a BBL.

Concluding his message, Kanayo left readers with the timeless words of warning, “A word is enough for the wise.”

Read also: ‘You’ll Continue to Be a He’ – Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Prayer for Son Relocating to the US

In a world that champions individuality and self-expression, it is essential to emphasize the importance of women having control over their bodies.

The ability to make choices about our appearance is a fundamental aspect of personal autonomy. Women should feel empowered to explore different avenues of self-enhancement, be it through fitness, fashion, or even cosmetic procedures.

However, in the pursuit of physical perfection, it is equally important to acknowledge the potential risks involved and make informed decisions. Herein lies the heart of Nollywood icon Kanayo. O. Kanayo’s message concerning the Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

By being aware of potential complications, such as infections, scarring, and even the rare but serious risk of fat embolism, women can make educated choices about their own bodies. Awareness does not equate to discouragement; rather, it fosters a sense of responsibility and encourages individuals to seek the guidance of qualified medical professionals, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Even as we champion the notion of women having control over their bodies, it is crucial to promote a culture of self-love and acceptance. Physical appearance should never define a person’s worth or dictate their happiness. While we embrace the freedom to enhance our physical attributes, let us also celebrate inner strength, intelligence, and the unique qualities that make each woman truly remarkable.