If I buy Arsenal, I will fire Wenger – Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has said the first thing he would do after acquiring Arsenal football club is to fire, Arsene Wenger.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Dangote said he had always wanted to own the English club since the mid-1980s.

“The first thing I would change is the coach. He has done a good job, but someone else should also try his luck,” he said.

Dangote added that he would persuade Stan Kroenke, American billionaire and Arsenal’s biggest shareholder and Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov to sell their shares to him.

“If they get the right offer, I’m sure they would walk away. Someone will give them an offer that will make them seriously consider walking away. And when we finish the refinery, I think we will be in a position to do that,” said Dangote.