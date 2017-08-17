5 alternative ways students can make the most of the ASUU strike: The How To

We know, we know! You’ve read it all before.

Everyone who probably thinks they understand what it’s like to be in your shoes has tried to shove ideas on how to run this forceful holiday down your throat. We know this because we also made an attempt here and we totally get it if you’re making your way to the back button on your browser now, we do.

Dear Nigerian student, now is not the time to bail on us. While your lecturers stand up to the government for their rights, it is our responsibility to guide you towards fully maximising the most important thing that this period offers you: time. We advise that you fully subscribe to the lists that urge you to learn new skills, attend seminars, start businesses but for those of you who seek less demanding adventures or just want to do things differently, sneak up here and let’s try these ideas for size:

Create a bucket list and see to completing it: Call it something fancy and make it fun. Make sure the content of your list are realistic, inexpensive and mostly achievable within your city. For example, go Go Karting, see a random stage play at the National Theatre (not everytime cinemas), take a canoe ride through the Makoko community or intern with a DJ. We would have suggested you attend the Calabar carnival but it’s not that time of the year yet or you go skydiving but that’s not a thing in these parts. Teach a skill: So everyone tells you to learn a new skill, right? But rather than take in more, why don’t you give out? This may count as volunteering but it’s certainly not a job. You can offer to teach the kids at the school blocks away from your home algebra or verbal reasoning. Or better still, since it’s the summer holidays, you can teach teenagers how to bake, play a musical instrument, paint or make fresh fruit juice. Their parents will be grateful. Vlog about it: You’re on social media 20 hours of the day anyway, so why not make it more than just a hobby?! Call it your ‘ASUU strike diary’ or anything else that can secure you an audience, talk about your daily experience, new people you meet, new things you learn, how your parents are handling the strike situation, give updates on the strike from the news, be the person other students are going to for fresh information and watch yourself become a brand just like that. When the strike action is over, you won’t lack ideas on what to do with that platform moving forward. Trust us! Register at the gym: And purpose to spend most of this season of your life there! Let’s be frank, uni life can be stressful and unhealthy. What better time do you have to de-stress, relax and get your body back in shape than now? The best thing is you’ll have gym buddies in no time and that way, not only your body will thank you, your spirit and soul will too. Bond with your family: Have you ever wondered how easy or difficult it is for the amazing people you call parents to provide your uni needs – the genuine and bogus ones alike? Maybe now is the time to stop thinking alone about yourself and really get to know them. Ask questions, understand their perspectives and just learn at their feet. There’s nothing wrong with playing video games with your younger siblings or hanging out with the older ones too.

Whatever you do this period, just don’t be a couch potato.