I don’t regret the emergence of Wike as Rivers governor – Jonathan

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he does not regret the emergence of Nyesom Wike as Governor of Rivers State.

He said this on Thursday during the inauguration of the Second Nkpogu Bridge as part of the second anniversary of the Wike’s administration.

The ex-President said, “Governor Wike has performed wonderfully well.”

He added that Wike has shown commitment to infrastructural development in the state.

“I have no regrets that Governor Wike is the governor of Rivers State. I am happy that the governor has opened up Rivers State through projects.

“Wike has shown so much commitment to infrastructural development. The whole of Rivers State is now a construction yard,” Jonathan said.

He recalled that even the acting President Yemi Osinbajo commended the governor during his visit to the state.

Thanking the people of the state for the support they gave him (Jonathan) throughout his eight year involvement in national politics, he expressed happiness for the invitation to inaugurate the Second Nkpogu Bridge.

Wike in his address said Nigerians have now seen the difference between fse promises and good governance since the All Progressives Congress took over power.

He said, “We are not politicians who when anything is wrong, sing a different song. Rivers State is a different place. When we believe in you, we believe in you. We are different from other Niger Delta states. We can say it with all authority.

“We cannot come out in the public and begin to castigate our own. Those of them who do that should have a rethink. For us, it doesn’t matter the blackmail against Jonathan, we will continue to back him.

“Those who think that they have promises from those who think they own Nigeria should be careful. They will use you and dump you at the appropriate time.”