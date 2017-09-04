I did not write any article about Biafra – Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie YNaija

Literary giant, Chimamanda Adichie has distanced herself from pro-Biafran articles credited to her name.

The headline of one of such write-ups read, ‘Enough of this Political Correctness, I am a Biafran and Nothing Else- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’

In a Facebook post on Monday, Adichie said she never made any statement or wrote articles about Biafra.

She said, “This headline below, and other similar headlines, which appeared on some websites: are false. They are completely invented; along with some accompanying quotes which have been attributed to me. I did not say or write those words.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

He is being used | Uwazurike cries foul of the activities of Nnamdi Kanu

“I will sacrifice anything including my family to ensure Biafra is restored” – Nnamdi Kanu

[YNaija 2019] Should Nnamdi Kanu contest for president?