Just In: Fresh Presidential election to hold in Kenya on October 17

Kenyan election commission has announced that a fresh Presidential election will be held on October 17.

This comes after the country’s Supreme Court overturned the result of last month’s poll won by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wafula Chebukati, chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in a statement on Monday said, “A fresh presidential election will be held on the 17th of October 2017.”

“This is in conformity with the Supreme Court decision annulling the presidential election held on 8th August 2017.”

He said only Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, who brought the court challenge, would be on the ballot paper, along with their running mates.

Chief justice David Maraga had earlier cancelled the results of the August poll.

He added that the IEBC had committed “irregularities and illegalities” in the transmission of results from polling stations to the national tally centre.