I will not hesitate to cut the remaining APC members in Rivers state – Wike

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, in a video published online by Gossip Mill, has said he will drive out members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Highlights of what he said holding up a machete:

The machete is meant for a purpose which is to clear all the unwanted members living in Rivers state and not for decoration.

He actually said, “since PDP has given me a machete, I will not hesitate or look back in cutting the remaining APC’S in Rivers State.”

The implications:

There’s going to be a counter-speech from the APC in the state, which will escalate the tension in Rivers.

The political back and forth war of words between former governor, Rotimi Amaechi and Wike is already a problem, so this might motivate a response from loyal members.

The governor was holding up a machete, portraying him as a regular ‘thug’.

