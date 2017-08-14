I will not hesitate to cut the remaining APC members in Rivers state – Wike

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, in a video published online by Gossip Mill, has said he will drive out members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Highlights of what he said holding up a machete:

  • The machete is meant for a purpose which is to clear all the unwanted members living in Rivers state and not for decoration.
  • He actually said, “since PDP has given me a machete, I will not hesitate or look back in cutting the remaining APC’S in Rivers State.”

The implications:

  • There’s going to be a counter-speech from the APC in the state, which will escalate the tension in Rivers.
  • The political back and forth war of words between former governor, Rotimi Amaechi and Wike is already a problem, so this might motivate a response from loyal members.

The governor was holding up a machete, portraying him as a regular ‘thug’.

Gov Wike Set The Butcher All His Enemies Wit Cutlass

