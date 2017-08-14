UK set to release publications on life after Brexit

by Adedotun Michael

The department of the UK’s Brexit secretary has said it would be clarifying the UK’s position on a range of issues with the publication of formal strategy papers, UK Express reports.

Among the first to be published will be detailing plans for the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland including documents laying out the position ahead of the next round of negotiations.

The publication will also contain two other papers which will look at the availability of goods for the EU and the UK and access to official documents after Brexit.

David Davis said, “I’ve launched this process because we need to get on with negotiating the bigger issues around our future partnership to ensure we get a deal that delivers a strong UK and a strong EU.

Mr Davis reiterated by saying, “It’s what businesses across Europe have called on both sides to do and will demonstrate that the UK is ready for the job.”

The Brexit Secretary, however, disclosed the importance of the publication as he said it is an important next step in “getting on with the task set to us by the British public”.

He said further that, “the first of the future relationship papers will set out proposals for a new customs arrangement with the EU and form the basis of a new push to inform businesses and other stakeholders, including officials in EU member country capitals, about the UK’s plans”.

This latest development will not be unconnected with the October European Council summit, where EU leaders will judge whether Brexit talks have made sufficient progress to proceed to the next phase of talks on the future relationship.