The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. #ResumeOrResign: Protesters Shut Down Aso Rock Gate

The “Resume or Resign” protesters have, in continuation of their demands that Muhammadu Buhari resumes his duties or resigns as President, marched to Aso Rock gate, limiting both entry and exit.

2. ASUU Embarks On Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike action.

3. Jonathan Is Shameless For Saying He Fought Corruption – Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Prof Itse Sagay has condemned former President Goodluck Jonathan for claiming his administration fought corruption.

4. Why I Appointed Okonjo-Iweala Finance Minister – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why he appointed Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Minister of Finance.

5. How Edo Assembly Speaker Was Impeached By 19 Lawmakers

More details have emerged into the impeachment of the former speaker of Edo State, Dr. Justin Okonoboh.