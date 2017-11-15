I wish Buhari congratulated me on my birthday – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said one of his 57th birthday wishes was to receive a congratulatory message from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose spoke to journalists at the Government’s House in Ado-Ekiti.

What he said:

He said the President as the father of the nation should have called him as a governor and leading opposition figure.

“My wishes on my 57th birthday as Ayo Fayose are many but one of them which will interest you is that I wish ‎President Buhari’s congratulatory call would have woken me up today as one of the governors in the country and as a leading ‎opposition figure in the country: a fearless young man who believes that things should be done rightly.

“I expect the president to show himself as a father of all, preaching that we must extend love to everybody – not only those in his political party.

“The president would have made a difference if he had extended such gesture to others beyond his political party. Such a congratulatory message should have been conveyed through his Minister of Information (Lai Muhammad). I would have loved to either wake up receiving a congratulatory call from him or read it in the papers. But since it is not coming, it is not a big deal to me and I take no offence on it.”