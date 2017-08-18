I won’t speak with Trump – Charlottesville victim’s mother

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, the woman killed last Saturday at a protest against the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has said she won’t speak with President Donald Trump.

When asked if she had spoken with President Donald Trump, she said, “I have not, and now I will not”, she added, “You can’t wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying I’m sorry. I’m not forgiving for that.”

Bro said the first communication she received from the White House was a voicemail which came during her daughter’s memorial service on Wednesday and that she had been too busy to return the other calls from Trump’s press office.

She said she had been too busy to follow the news adding that the President’s comments blaming “both sides” was unforgivable.

“I hadn’t really watched the news until last night and I’m not talking to the president now, I’m sorry, after what he said about my child,” she said. “And it’s not that I saw somebody else’s tweets about him. I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters like Ms. Heyer with the KKK and the white supremacists.”