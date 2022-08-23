If History was taught in schools, Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC – Burna Boy

The African Giant, Burna Boy, took a dig at Wizkid FC following a tweet that included a video of Nigerian playwright, Wole Soyinka, speaking on the removal of History from the curriculum of Nigerian schools.
He initially tweeted, “ Whether you know it or not, all our suffering stems from our miseducation. We do not know who we truly are or the strength we truly have.”
In a now-deleted tweet, Burna Boy said, “I’ve been saying this but Wizkid’s delusional Twitter fan club said I was lying. Maybe if your true History was taught in your school, Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC instead of idiots like this.”
Burnaboy, who is known not to mince words, warned his social media handler, Remu, to stop deleting his tweets and went on to make the same tweet again.
Wizkid FC was definitely not pleased by the African giant’s remarks. Here are some of the reactions to Burnaboy’s tweet.
