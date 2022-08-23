If History was taught in schools, Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC – Burna Boy

The African Giant, Burna Boy, took a dig at Wizkid FC following a tweet that included a video of Nigerian playwright, Wole Soyinka, speaking on the removal of History from the curriculum of Nigerian schools.

He initially tweeted, “ Whether you know it or not, all our suffering stems from our miseducation. We do not know who we truly are or the strength we truly have.”

Wether you know it or not, All our suffering stems from our miseducation. We do not know who we truly are or the strength we truly have. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 23, 2022

In a now-deleted tweet, Burna Boy said, “I’ve been saying this but Wizkid’s delusional Twitter fan club said I was lying. Maybe if your true History was taught in your school, Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC instead of idiots like this.”

Burnaboy, who is known not to mince words, warned his social media handler, Remu, to stop deleting his tweets and went on to make the same tweet again.

REMU! Stop deleting my fucking tweets. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 23, 2022

… I said this same thing a while ago but Wizkid Delusional Twitter fc said I was lying. Maybe if your true history was taught in your schools Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC instead of idiots like this https://t.co/bdTYnxhdc0 pic.twitter.com/LHkDO3v5zC — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 23, 2022

Wizkid FC was definitely not pleased by the African giant’s remarks. Here are some of the reactions to Burnaboy’s tweet.

Now that Burna boy is online he should kuku tweet about that club shooting too 💀 pic.twitter.com/zaLgPhref9 — Aros (@Damiar0s) August 23, 2022

I believe Burna boy wishes he gets the same support and fan push Wizkid gets! That’s the reason why he’s obsessed with the FC fanbase.



– Man is selling out tours and dropped a dope number but he’s not getting the Hype he wants.



The consistent call out doesn’t make sense. — Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) August 23, 2022

Deep down Burna wants a Solid Fanbase like Wizkid FC 😂😂

L pic.twitter.com/tJeqTy3Iqq — ÅŸ0𝕸Į𝕯Ē😮‍💨 (@JoyisBackAgain) August 23, 2022

Burna doing something we should have done a long time ago pic.twitter.com/UHSZB7B1gs — DANCHO🇳🇬 (@Dancho__449) August 23, 2022

Twitter user : Prof Wole Soyinka on the removal of History from schools' curriculum.



Burna boy : Wizkid fc said I was lying; Wizkid fan club, Wizkid fc, fc , Wizkid. twitter fc.



Burna boy is obsessed with Wizkid and his fans,cause what is this nonsenze . — 𝐖𝐄𝐓 (@ElectricsVibe) August 23, 2022