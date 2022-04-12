INEC releases final list of candidates for the 2022 Osun Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates eligible to participate in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election in Osun.

It was earlier reported that three political parties, AA, APGA and ADC were stepped down by INEC for not meeting the guidelines.

The candidates by political parties for the July 16, Osun gubernatorial election were published on Twitter today, April 12:

In a press release posted alongside the list, INEC says, “in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates for the election, following the close of nominations by political parties.

“The Commission wishes to remind political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list ‘shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election’.

It also said in the statement that the list has been published in State and Local Government Offices in Osun.

The current governor of the state is Gboyega Oyetola, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 22, 2018, gubernatorial election and won. He is returning for his second term, alongside another candidate, Adeleke Adedamola of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who was a strong candidate the first time.

Adeleke Adedamola was a senator who represented the Osun-west senatorial district between 2017 and 2019. He was a member of the APC until he decamped to the PDP in April 2017.

According to INEC, “the Tenure of the Governor of Osun will expire on November 26, 2022. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 25 (7) and (8) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), the earliest date for the election into the office of the Governor, Osun,

shall be June 28, 2022, and the latest date for the Election shall be October 27, 2022. INEC has confirmed July 16, 2022.

The commencement of campaigns can only begin on April 17, according to INEC’s timetable, as Section 99(1) of the

Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) provides 90 days before polling day. The last day of political campaign will be July 14.

If there are objections or omissions, INEC may publish another ‘final list’ on June 16, 30 days before the election.