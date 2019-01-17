Article

Introducing…. #DStvStepUpBoost to get you to an higher package!

Upgrade your subscription to the next package and we will BOOST you to an even higher package!

 

 

On DStv Access package? Upgrade to Family and get COMPACT
On Family? Upgrade to Compact and get COMPACT-PLUS
On Compact? Upgrade to Compact-Plus and get PREMIUM
Limited time offer! T&Cs Apply

