Why IPOB members should not be regarded as terrorists – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi has said members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should not be regarded as terrorists.

He said this on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State.

Why it matters:

The South-East Governors’ Forum has proscribed the activities of the group, after a clash with soldiers.

A Federal High Court had also declared the group a terrorist organisation.

What the Ooni said:

He renamed the group Indigenous People of Brighter Nigeria (IPOBN).

They were justified in asking for justice and equity.

Their energy could be tapped and channeled to build a better Nigeria.

“There is something that is bordering them; there is something that is making them to cry,” he said.

“We should not throw them away; we should draw them closer because the youth of this country are the future, the energy, they are the heartbeat of this country.”

“We must chart the course of doing things with positive energy. I want to let you know that you are not alone in this,” he said.

“We stand by you positively in a very progressive manner. We stand by you; we all must come together to build a united Nigeria. We don’t want any war; we don’t want any disintegration.”