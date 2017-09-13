“Is force really necessary, FG?” | Reactions trail Operation Python Dance 2

The social media space has been torn in two since the recent debacle between the Nigerian Army and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The federal government has been accused of sending soldiers to raid the home of Nnamdi Kanu in Abia on Sunday which led to a faceoff between the soldiers and pro-Biafran members leaving several injured. However, the FG and Army have denied the allegations, stating that their operation – called ‘Python Dance’ – in the eastern region was with the sole purpose of curbing kidnapping, and other criminal activities.

Following this incidence, criticisms rained down on the federal government from different corners, with people stating that ‘force’ is not the solution and that the government is sending the wrong signal.

One would expect the situation to have diffused considering the widespread criticism, but the opposite has been the case.

Today, a military helicopter was allegedly seen hovering over the house of Nnamdi Kanu for over two hours. A video was posted on Facebook as evidence of the allegation.

This recent development has seemingly added fuel to the already fizzling fire that is IPOB.

Activists, politicians, analysts, and basically everyone with an opinion have taken to social media to reiterate their displeasure over the acts by the Army. Although, a number commenters have also thrown their support behind the Army, cheering them to ride on.

“On the matter of Nnamdi Kanu, is force really necessary, dear FG?” asks Eromo Ejegbule, a Nigerian Journalist, on Twitter.

“I am not a supporter of IPOB but if you have to kill people to keep them in your country is it worth it. Is that what our country is about?” asks another on Twitter.

“Operation Python Dance is a bait to provoke Nnamdi Kanu n IPOB to pick up arms, den give the army and FG reason to unleash genocide. Be wise.”

Supporting the Army’s move, a Twitter user wrote: “The IPOB ask for war, Nigeria government gave them only “a dance” now… they are struggling hard to enjoy the dance.”

Another wrote, “No govt(whether led by an Igbo, Fulani, Yoruba, Hausa, Ijaw, Urhobo, etc will sit back and watch what Nnamdi Kanu(and his IPOB) are doing.”

“If Nnamdi Kanu is going to take the South East by force, then a responsible govt will be left with no other option but to respond with force,” he added.

Evidently, this issue has divided the public, leading to tension on whether or IPOB will retaliate. However, Nnamdi Kanu has responded saying, “All I want is freedom, and I have determined that self-determination via referendum is the best way to settle this dispute once and for all.”

