Is Mercy Johnson’s ‘Kitchen Talk’ Youtube Nigeria’s latest underground sensation?

Mercy Johnson

Youtube is very tough nut to crack, unlike Instagram and Twitter that require constant but easy to compile content, Youtube combines a number of high technicality skills into creating a seamless video product that needs to look and sound organic to gain and grow an audience. But the payoffs from Youtube are worth it for the brands that manage to overcome the original slump that drives many creators away from the platform and find a legitimate fanbase. It seems Mercy Johnson is about to become the next celebrity to become an underground superstar on Youtube.

Granted Mercy is already a mega-superstar, with nearly 7 million followers on Instagram, and a near pristine image in an industry where almost everyone has skeletons in their closets. Mercy was one of the few Nollywood actresses to successful transition into marriage without seriously denting her career as an actress and has even dabbled into politics. So her decision to take on Youtube through her new cooking show, ‘Kitchen Talk’ seems very much in line with her new branding as a wholesome wife and mother.

With nearly 200,000 views, this is the most watched video on the MJOTV, Mercy Johnson Okojie’s personal Youtube channel. This along with a number of other videos tide Mercy into the elusive 1 million views club, an achievement considering Mercy only posts one video a week, and doesn’t aggressively promote the channel through black hat advertising (a common trope with other influencers and entertainment industry folk trying to transition into influencing). Mercy’s cooking show, Mercy’s kitchen talk is an off-shoot of her influencing deal with Mr. Chef, a food and beverage company that does some very overt call-to-action advertising on the channel’s videos.

It might be too soon to call, Mercy has only done a few months and 14 videos on the platform, and the show itself can be quite mechanical and Mercy forceful, (there have been rumours of feuds with other Nollywood actresses swirling around) she is definitely one to watch in the media space in the coming months.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo October 29, 2019

Cuppy doesn’t think she should pay you to be her fans and we agree

For a public figure who largely spends her time enjoying her #Gelato and minding her business, Dj Cuppy gets a ...

Edwin Okolo October 28, 2019

Temple, EME, Billz Vision, everyone snapping up their very own BBN housemate

The Big Brother Nigeria Pepper Dem housemates were in many ways, the real stars of the #13thHeadies. It was their ...

Edwin Okolo October 24, 2019

Pastors pushing a viral challenge is not something we see every day

A Nigerian pastor challenging other pastors do a pushup challenge is not something you see every day on Nigerian Twitter. ...

Edwin Okolo October 23, 2019

Eromo Egbejule is partnering with Arit Okpo to revisit the tragedy of ‘Jesse’

Eromo Egbejule is easily one of the most decorated journalists working today. As the editor of the Africa Report, he ...

Edwin Okolo October 22, 2019

Fresh off hosting the headies, Nancy Isime is getting her own daytime show

Did you watch the Headies last weekend? Then you would have been as surprised as to find out that Nancy ...

Edwin Okolo October 21, 2019

In a comedy of errors, Rema was one of the few highlights of the #13thHeadies

As an awards show, Hip TV’s The Headies sits in a precarious position. It is the most prestigious of all ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail