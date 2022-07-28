‘Island Housemates’, Adekunle, Doyin, Chichi, and Sheggz clash in new drama in the Big Brother Level up House #BBNaijaS7

Being housed with strangers for months makes it unlikely that you won’t get into a fight with someone.

The BBN “Level Up” housemates appear to be picking fights too soon, in contrast to other housemates from different seasons.

The drama and fights have spanned Phyna and Amaka, Chichi and Bella, and now Adekunle, Doyin, Sheggz, and Chichi.

They had their first altercation on the show as the “Islands” housemates last night.

“There is a village girl from Benin City,” Adekunle stated, as he described the drama his group was performing.

Diana, a native of Benin, misinterpreted his statements and took offense.

Diana defended her hometown by saying that Benin is not a village.

Adekunle attempted to clarify his meaning to her after realizing that she took his statements the wrong way. He explained that he didn’t mean to be condescending because Alysyn is also from Benin.

Surprisingly, his explanation made Chichi enraged, and things only got worse from there.

Adekunle made an effort to identify the reasons for Chichi’s desire for others to understand her but lack of reciprocity.

He questioned whether Chichi had a personal issue with him for her to misinterpret his statements.

Sheggz sided with the opposing group and chastised Adekunle.

Sheggz also slammed his love interest, Bella, for supporting Adekunle.

The roommates got into a furious disagreement and started exchanging words very quickly.

Sheggz gets told to fuck off by Doyin and he becomes angry and accuses her of violating him.

Watch scenes from the fight below.

Not too long ago, Phyna and Amaka also got into a fight.

Amaka, according to Phyna, told her she wanted to get inside the heads of the other roommates.

This worried Phyna, and she told Amaka that it was impossible to read the minds of housemates.

Phyna tried to avoid making a big deal out of her statements, but Amaka persisted in bringing them up.

Amaka’s continual chatter irritated Phyna, who labeled her as “Manipulative” as she considered Amaka’s ideas to be strange.

Amaka broke down in tears because she didn’t like being dubbed a “manipulator.”

Amaka retaliated with several unprintable obscenities, and a fight would have broken out but for the intervention of other housemates.

It seems there will be a lot of drama this season and of course, we are here for it!

