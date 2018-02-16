ItsALoveThing: Diamond Bank connects loved ones in style

Being in the season of Love – The Valentine week – Diamond Bank decided to make sure that Nigerians spread this love to the people that mean the world to them.

Yesterday Diamond Bank asked Nigerians to make a Valentine’s Day shout out tweet to their loved ones after which the musician Bez, turned each tweet into a melody. Bez sang every Valentine tweet that was put up and called out the people’s handles. Regardless of how silly a tweet was, Bez sang all through until lots of Nigerians hopped on the #ItsALoveThing hashtag and caused it to trend for hours.

To make it more fun, it was streamed across various social media platforms enabling everyone to be part of the live action.