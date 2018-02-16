Today’s Noisemakers: Ayo Fayose, Kayode Ogundamisi, Shehu Sani [The Zamfara-killings edition]

Gunmen suspected to be cattle rustlers had Wednesday attacked Birane villa in Zurmi Local Government Area, Zamfara, killing 18 persons, later updated to 41, according to the police.

The incident happened after gunmen intercepted a vehicle conveying bridesmaids and traders to the community market.

1. Muhammadu Buhari

The president has reacted to the killings but, he has reacted to several other occurrences like this and nothing has happened. Are we going to continue like this?

Some replies:

2. Ayo Fayose

The governor of Ekiti shows concern.

Some replies:

3. Shehu Sani

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

5. Gondo Andy

6. Tajuden

7. Ben Bruce

Some replies:

8. Sage

9. Danjume Goje

10. Babajide Otitoju

Sigh! It is just sad that these killings have gone on for a while and next to nothing has been done to stop except Twitter and Newspaper ‘orders’ not forgetting late condolences to the victims.

