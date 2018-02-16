Today’s Noisemakers: Ayo Fayose, Kayode Ogundamisi, Shehu Sani [The Zamfara-killings edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Gunmen suspected to be cattle rustlers had Wednesday attacked Birane villa in Zurmi Local Government Area, Zamfara, killing 18 persons, later updated to 41, according to the police.

The incident happened after gunmen intercepted a vehicle conveying bridesmaids and traders to the community market.

1. Muhammadu Buhari

The president has reacted to the killings but, he has reacted to several other occurrences like this and nothing has happened. Are we going to continue like this?

I have directed the Minister of Defence to proceed immediately to Zamfara State to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation there. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Birane Village massacre, and the Government and people of Zamfara. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 16, 2018

The perpetrators of all of these senseless attacks on innocent and defenceless Nigerians, in all parts of the country, will be made to face the full wrath of the law. We must and will bring the spilling of innocent blood to an end. May the souls of the dead Rest In Peace. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 16, 2018

Some replies:

Sir please go and see for yourself and not send someone,17 people where killed in a Florida shooting and president trump is on his way to see for himself and also condolence to the family that lost there love ones that is been a good leader and also by example — Anyanwu Victor (@doggedlystrong) February 16, 2018

Mr president just do the honourable thing by https://t.co/SqJHOHYSFg can never fix Nigeria.U r too old and weak and permit me to say that u are now a vegetable.@Mbuhari kindly resign.U r a threat to Nigeria's peace and coexistence. — Nelson Ati (@NelsonTweetLive) February 16, 2018

Nepotism, when it happens in the north and does not concerns Fulani herdsmen, PMB will give a directive but if it in other place and concerns Fulani herdsmen No directive — chijioke ilodozie (@chijiokeilodoz5) February 16, 2018

2. Ayo Fayose

The governor of Ekiti shows concern.

I was highly disturbed when I read in the newspapers that 41 Nigerians were killed in Zamfara State. What is actually happening in this country? Why has bloodshed become so rampant? Why is the President silent? — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 16, 2018

Some replies:

He is not silent sir, he just doesn’t care. — Chubá (@black_chuba) February 16, 2018

more disturbing is the report from @PremiumTimesng that the state governor who happens to be the chairman of the Nigerian's governors forum is unaware and is in Abuja…. What hv Nigerians done to deserve this type of treament? — Joshua Amillah Donan (@DonanAmillah) February 16, 2018

The state governor is neither aware nor even in his state so who is he going to pay the condolence visit to.

These northern animals do not care about the number of innocent people massacred all they care is their region protection & retaining power — St Daniel's (@darealAdindu) February 16, 2018

This is the angle where the Mr. President is getting it wrong from. If things of this nature is vamping within his spheres and he fails to address it, then it becomes overt and Crystal clear that his populace has no meaning to him @MBuhari — Olaguro Q.A. (@Quduma2all) February 16, 2018

3. Shehu Sani

That the 17 Murdered in Florida gets more global media attention than the 41 Murdered in Zamfara,Nigeria tells more about the international community's selective approach and selective interest in worlds tragedy and by extension crisis. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 16, 2018

Nigeria will get global attention when our leaders started acting normal .. 90% of the people we have in government including our senators are all mentally unstable, you don’t expect the world to take mad people serious. — Asiwaju (@Asiwaju_limited) February 16, 2018

The Intl community can't prioritise Nigerians more than us.

We've got to take responsibility for our people, not blame others for ltd airtime over our self inflicted calamities.

As a law maker, take responsibility with laws that task responsible govt agencies to document victims. — Olufunke Baruwa (@FunkeBaruwa) February 16, 2018

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

State: #Zamfara

Country:🇳🇬

Number Killed: 41

Number of Nigerian Newspapers that made it a front page news compared to the recent massacre in #Benue State: 3 ONLY.

Question: Why? pic.twitter.com/uhg9qIACbh — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) February 16, 2018

5. Gondo Andy

So bad Northern Elites have chosen to abandon their pple from Zamfara after the gruesome massacre cos it would expose PMB's security lapses. — GONDO ANDY (@GONDOANDY) February 16, 2018

6. Tajuden

May the soul of the 40 people killed yday by armed bandits in Birani village in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State rest in peace. Its sad that lives are lost daily, worst part is we shout when it happens and then few days later, move on till the next. #ZamfaraMassacre😭 — ⛔️TAJUDEN (@Male_Bosss) February 16, 2018

7. Ben Bruce

Dear President @MBuhari, you can learn a thing from President @realDonaldTrump about leadership. Trump is on his way to Parkland, Florida to condole with victims’ families and survivors of #ParklandSchoolShooting. But 2 months after the Benue killings, you are yet to visit them — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) February 16, 2018

Some replies:

Mr Bruce, the president is very wrong for not visiting victim's families but the fact remains that you Nigerian politicians are all the same. So plz dont compare PBM to Donald Trump.. If you have to , then you should compare yourself as a Senator of Naija to American senator . — FRANK LUCKY (@Francostarry) February 16, 2018

8. Sage

Somebody said, why couldn't Gov Yari being the State Chief Security Officer do something about the insecurity in Zamfara? The truth is, there is a limit to what ANY GOVERNOR can do on Security matters actually. By constitution, FG commands and controls ALL security functions. — The Great Sage (@myunicy) February 16, 2018

9. Danjume Goje

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed in Birani village in Zurmi LGA. What is happening in Zamfara is terrible thus barbaric, the killings of innocent people by armed bandits should never go scot free. May their soul rest in peace. — Sen Danjuma Goje (@SenDanjumaGoje) February 16, 2018

10. Babajide Otitoju

In Nigeria, we are known for "too much talking without substance". Government must rise up to its responsibility of protecting the citizenry. I do not feel comfortable hearing about deaths in Benue, deaths in Zamfara, Adamawa, and other parts of the country — Babajide Otitoju (@BabajideOtitoju) February 16, 2018

Sigh! It is just sad that these killings have gone on for a while and next to nothing has been done to stop except Twitter and Newspaper ‘orders’ not forgetting late condolences to the victims.